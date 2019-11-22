CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Gulf Coast Humane Society will be hosting its Free/Low-Cost Clinic tomorrow, November 23, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

The clinic is open to all zip codes for both dogs and cats, but officials say only the first 150 pets will be seen by veterinarians.

GCHS wants to remind everyone to be prepared to wait. It is suggested that you bring water for your pets, disposable bags, and chairs in case you need to sit down.

Heartworm tests are free with the purchase of a 6-month heartworm prevention. The cost is $15-25 depending on the weight of your pet.



There will be spay and neuter appointments available for $40 for dogs under 50lbs, $75 for dogs over 51lbs, and $40 or cats.

Also, DHPP Booster shots are $5, De Worming shots are $5, Rabies shots are $5, Microchipping available for $15, and Brovecto flea treatment is $10.

Free services will be available with proof of government assistance.

For more information on the low-cost clinic, please call the Gulf Coast Humane Society at (361) 225-0845 or visit their website or Facebook page.

