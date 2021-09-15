Mexican Independence Day on Sept. 16 is celebration of freedom, culture

Diez y Seis de Septiembre or Día de la Independencia celebrates Mexico's freedom from Spain and is recognized on September 16 every year.

HOUSTON — Every year on September 16, Mexico celebrates its Independence Day (Día de la Independencia) and Mexicans gather to commemorate their freedom from Spanish rule.

Mexico officially declared independence on Sept. 27, 1821. However, Spain wouldn't recognize it as an independent nation until December 1836. In fact, Spain tried to reconquer Mexico again, but failed.

It is one of Mexico's most important holidays.

It's not Cinco de Mayo

Cinco de Mayo is often confused with Diez y Seis and has been incorrectly labeled Mexican Independence Day.

May 5 commemorates the Mexican army's unlikely victory over the French at the Battle of Puebla in 1862. It's a relatively minor holiday in Mexico, but it's popular in America where it's celebrated with parades, parties and plenty of revelry.

The fight for independence

Mexico was seeking freedom from the Spaniards after being forced into slavery for 300 years.

After the French invaded Spain in 1808, Mexicans saw an opportunity to break away from Spanish rule. Secret societies were formed to plan their next move.

Father Miguel Hidalgo y Costilla

Miguel Hidalgo y Costilla is considered the father of Mexican independence.

The priest, who was passionate about his people, belonged to a secret society that promoted independence. After several members were arrested by Spaniards in 1810, Hidalgo rallied the townspeople of Dolores, Guanajuato on September 15.

On September 16, he rang the church bell in Dolores to announce a revolution for freedom and the war against Spain was declared.

'El Grito de Dolores'

According to Gobierno de Estado de Mexico, Father Hidalgo gave his speech known as "El Grito de Dolores" on that day.

He launched the war supported by a troop of Native Americans and peasants, under the original cry "Viva la Virgen de Guadalupe, muerte al mal gobierno, abajo los gachupines."

They successfully took control of several major cities before reaching Mexico City.

Captured and executed

Hidalgo was a known traitor, so when his army dwindled in size, he tried to flee to the United States in January of 2011.

The priest was captured and executed by a firing squad.

The war went on for 11 more years after Hidalgo's death until victory was declared for the Mexicans.

His legacy

Right after the dissolution, another army had already emerged to continue the fight commanded by Jose Maria Morelos, a student of Father Miguel Hidalgo in the Colegio de San Nicolas.

Ignacio Allende, Mariano Abasolo and others also helped lead the movement — just to name a few.

Who celebrates Mexican Independence Day?

You don't have to be Mexican or live in Mexico to celebrate Mexican Independence Day. Anyone can join the fiesta.

Communities around the world -- including Houston and other Texas cities -- commemorate the day with special events.