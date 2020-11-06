Mom of the year: SA mother makes D.I.Y. H-E-B cashier station

"Everything was worth it when I saw Aria’s face!" She was even voted "employee of the month."

SAN ANTONIO — Editor's Note: The above video was published in January.

You know H-E-B's old phrase, "No store does more than my H-E-B?" Well, Lori Plata might just have them beat.

This supermom went all out for her daughter, Aria, making her a custom H-E-B cashier checkout station. We could describe it to you, but honestly, you just have to see it for yourself:

So what led Plata to build this amazing cashier station? "Aria has been so bummed lately that she has to stay home whenever we go to H-E-B. She would get sad each time we came home with groceries and found out we went, again, without her," said Plata.

So she went online shopping and found a "super market" online. Of course, she had to add to cart, but turn it into a Texas staple edition.

"I stayed up very late many nights after I put the kids to sleep to work on this...I did this old school with a printer and laminating sheets. I bought many items from Dollar Tree, and being the HEB nut she is, we had the shopping cart and basket at home. I wanted to add every HEB detail I could think of, from the price labels, to the HEB Meal Deal sign, down to the iconic Yellow Coupons!" said Plata.

And then the moment was finally here — Aria walked into the room to find the coolest gift ever made.

"Everything was worth it when I saw Aria’s face! The excitement in her eyes. Her very own store! We have all took our turns playing 'shopper' and 'cashier' in her store. She gets very angry when we don’t bag her groceries right," said Plata.

Her dedication hasn't gone unnoticed; she was selected as employee of the month:

And when the time is right, Aria will be the first one to enter the through the sliding doors of the grocery store.