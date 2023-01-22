Healthy Mom, Healthy Baby! Resource fair to give free diapers, resources to soon-to-be parents

According to Escobedo, statistics show that one-third of Nueces County mothers do not receive the prenatal care they need in order to have a healthy pregnancy.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — No matter where you are on your path to parenthood, one thing is for certain: a healthy baby begins with a healthy you.

Claudia Escobedo of the Nueces County Community Action Agency joined us live to share about the Healthy Mom, Healthy Baby Community Resource Fair, an opportunity for expectant families to better prepare for a healthy, happy life with a new baby.

"The data for Nueces County shows us that one-third of pregnant women in Nueces County do not receive adequate prenatal care," said Escobedo. "Early prenatal care is especially important because that is going to affect the remainder of the pregnancy for the mom's health and the baby's wellness."

The Healthy Mom, Healthy Baby event will run from 9 a.m. to noon on Jan. 28 at the Boys and Girls Club of the Coastal Bend. The event will feature speakers from various family-centered organizations, giveaways, door prizes, health/dental/childcare resources and plenty of freebies for all caregivers.