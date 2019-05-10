CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Peace Love N Paws is having an adoption event at Pets Whole Market today from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Pets Whole Market is located at 1420 Airline Rd, Corpus Christi, TX 78412.
All cats available for adoption have been fully vetted, spayed and or neutered, dewormed, and tested negative for FLV.
"One kitty Peace Love N Paws rescued has a leg injury, and they paid $600 from their rescue funds to have his leg amputated. That kitten is here today ready to find his forever home", said Alicia Stitt-Blevins.
It was just last week that the Nueces County Animal Control held its first-ever on-site adoption event. The Nueces County Animal Control reached out to the public in hopes of saving hundreds of dogs from euthanization.
"The mission of Corpus Christi Animal Care Services & Vector Control is to promote responsible pet ownership, prevent the spread of animal-borne diseases and protect the public by seizing stray public nuisance animals" stated city officials.
Nueces County has seen an increase in displaced cats and dogs in the past year, overcrowding local animal shelters.
There are many adoption shelters available in the Corpus Christi area and 3News has provided a list of various animal shelters throughout the area.
Peewee's Pet Adoption and Animal Shelter
Address: 1307 Saratoga Blvd, Corpus Christi, TX 78417
Phone: (361) 888-4141
Address: 2626 Holly Rd, Corpus Christi, TX 78415
Phone: (361) 826-4630
Address: 3118 Cabaniss Rd, Corpus Christi, TX 78415
Phone: (361) 225-0845
Address: 8201 Weber Rd, Corpus Christi, TX 78415
Phone: (361) 854-6369
Coastal Bend Small Breed Rescue
Address: 2502 Laguna Shores Rd, Corpus Christi, TX 78418
Phone: (361) 939-9462
Address: 1101 Navigation Blvd, Corpus Christi, TX 78407
Phone: (361) 884-0366
Address: 4540 Farm to Market Rd 892, Robstown, TX 78380
Phone: (361) 387-5701
