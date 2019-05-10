CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Peace Love N Paws is having an adoption event at Pets Whole Market today from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Pets Whole Market is located at 1420 Airline Rd, Corpus Christi, TX 78412.

All cats available for adoption have been fully vetted, spayed and or neutered, dewormed, and tested negative for FLV.

"One kitty Peace Love N Paws rescued has a leg injury, and they paid $600 from their rescue funds to have his leg amputated. That kitten is here today ready to find his forever home", said Alicia Stitt-Blevins.

It was just last week that the Nueces County Animal Control held its first-ever on-site adoption event. The Nueces County Animal Control reached out to the public in hopes of saving hundreds of dogs from euthanization.

"The mission of Corpus Christi Animal Care Services & Vector Control is to promote responsible pet ownership, prevent the spread of animal-borne diseases and protect the public by seizing stray public nuisance animals" stated city officials.

Nueces County has seen an increase in displaced cats and dogs in the past year, overcrowding local animal shelters.

There are many adoption shelters available in the Corpus Christi area and 3News has provided a list of various animal shelters throughout the area.

Peewee's Pet Adoption and Animal Shelter

Address: 1307 Saratoga Blvd, Corpus Christi, TX 78417

Phone: (361) 888-4141

Animal Control

Address: 2626 Holly Rd, Corpus Christi, TX 78415

Phone: (361) 826-4630

Gulf Coast Humane Society

Address: 3118 Cabaniss Rd, Corpus Christi, TX 78415

Phone: (361) 225-0845

The Cattery Cat Shelter

Address: 8201 Weber Rd, Corpus Christi, TX 78415

Phone: (361) 854-6369

Coastal Bend Small Breed Rescue

Address: 2502 Laguna Shores Rd, Corpus Christi, TX 78418

Phone: (361) 939-9462

PALS and PETS Animal Shelter

Address: 1101 Navigation Blvd, Corpus Christi, TX 78407

Phone: (361) 884-0366

Nueces County Animal Control

Address: 4540 Farm to Market Rd 892, Robstown, TX 78380

Phone: (361) 387-5701

