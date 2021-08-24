National parks waive entrance fees for six select days in 2021

PADRE ISLAND, Texas — Even though summer is coming to an end, there's still some time to squeeze those special family moments into your schedule.
According to a news release by the National Park Service, entrance fees will be waived across the country for six select days in 2021. Luckily enough for residents, this includes the Padre Island National Seashore.
Here is a list of dates that national parks will waive entrance fees.
Monday, January 19 – Martin Luther King, Jr. Day
Saturday, April 17 – First day of National Park Week
Sunday, August 4 – Anniversary of the Great American Outdoors Act
Wednesday, August 25 – National Park Service Anniversary
Saturday, September 25 – National Public Lands Day
Monday, November 11 – Veterans Day
For more information about national parks, and the feeless entry you can visit www.nps.gov/findapark/feefreeparks.htm. You can also check the PINS webpage for more information to plan for your family outing.