x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Life

National parks waive entrance fees for six select days in 2021

There's still time to squeeze those special family moments into your schedule this year.
Credit: 3News

PADRE ISLAND, Texas — Even though summer is coming to an end, there's still some time to squeeze those special family moments into your schedule. 

According to a news release by the National Park Service, entrance fees will be waived across the country for six select days in 2021. Luckily enough for residents, this includes the Padre Island National Seashore. 

Here is a list of dates that national parks will waive entrance fees. 

  • Monday, January 19 – Martin Luther King, Jr. Day 

  • Saturday, April 17 – First day of National Park Week 

  • Sunday, August 4 – Anniversary of the Great American Outdoors Act 

  • Wednesday, August 25 – National Park Service Anniversary 

  • Saturday, September 25 – National Public Lands Day 

  • Monday, November 11 – Veterans Day 

For more information about national parks, and the feeless entry you can visit www.nps.gov/findapark/feefreeparks.htm. You can also check the PINS webpage for more information to plan for your family outing. 

Related Articles