National parks waive entrance fees for six select days in 2021

PADRE ISLAND, Texas — Even though summer is coming to an end, there's still some time to squeeze those special family moments into your schedule.

According to a news release by the National Park Service, entrance fees will be waived across the country for six select days in 2021. Luckily enough for residents, this includes the Padre Island National Seashore.

Here is a list of dates that national parks will waive entrance fees.

Monday, January 19 – Martin Luther King, Jr. Day

Saturday, April 17 – First day of National Park Week

Sunday, August 4 – Anniversary of the Great American Outdoors Act

Wednesday, August 25 – National Park Service Anniversary

Saturday, September 25 – National Public Lands Day

Monday, November 11 – Veterans Day