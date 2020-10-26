x
Need a Halloween costume idea? 🎃 These are the most-searched of 2020

SAN ANTONIO — Halloween will look a little different this year because of the pandemic, but it doesn't mean you can't have a little fun dressing up on the 31st.

Google has released its list of the most-searched Halloween costumes of 2020. The top 10 costumes based on Google searches in Sept. 2020 include:

1. Witch                                                         

2. Dinosaur                                                   

3. Harley Quinn                         

4. Rabbit                              

5. Clown                                     

6. Angel                                      

7. Fortnite                                       

8. Devil                                      

9. Ninja                                            

10. Spider-Man

If you want to share your Halloween costume photos with us, post them with #kens5eyewitness in the caption 🎃

