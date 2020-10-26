Need a Halloween costume idea? 🎃 These are the most-searched of 2020

If you want to share your Halloween costume photos with us, post them with #kens5eyewitness

SAN ANTONIO — Halloween will look a little different this year because of the pandemic, but it doesn't mean you can't have a little fun dressing up on the 31st.

Google has released its list of the most-searched Halloween costumes of 2020. The top 10 costumes based on Google searches in Sept. 2020 include:

1. Witch

2. Dinosaur

3. Harley Quinn

4. Rabbit

5. Clown

6. Angel

7. Fortnite

8. Devil

9. Ninja

10. Spider-Man

If you want to share your Halloween costume photos with us, post them with #kens5eyewitness in the caption 🎃