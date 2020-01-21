AUSTIN, Texas — A new Whataburger opened its doors in Austin on Tuesday, and you won’t find any other location like it.
The restaurant at 1616 East Oltorf near Interstate Highway 35 has a design exclusive to Austin, the fast food chain said.
It features outdoor patio seating, a larger dining area that seats 100, digital menu boards and recycling and compost bins.
“As Austinites, we like to stand out from the crowd,” a Whataburger spokesperson said in a statement. “Why would our local Whataburger be any different?”
The location at the site of a former Luby’s restaurant also boasts floor-to-ceiling windows and a bright, open design.
But the one-of-a-kind Whataburger still serves the same burgers loved by Texans all over.
The new location opened its doors on Tuesday.
