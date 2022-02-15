New exhibition on display at AMST celebrates women artists from across Texas

"Texas Artists: Women of Abstraction" will be on display through Mother's Day (Sunday, May 8)

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — If you've visited the Art Museum of South Texas in recent days, you may have noticed a new exhibition that's taken over, and like with most art, there's far more to it than meets the eye.

"Texas Artists: Women of Abstraction" is now on display through Mother's Day (Sunday, May 8).

The exhibition is made up of 113 pieces, featuring 30 different artists from all over Texas: all women.

"These are women who have lived and worked and who have contributed to this incredible dialogue that’s about more than color, more than form, more than shape and space, it’s really about what makes us human and how we can express that," said Deborah Fullerton, curator of exhibitions at the AMST.

Each artist has at least two pieces featured in the exhibition, but according to Fullerton, several of the artists have more than two featured.

"Sometimes, if there’s only one point of view, only one example you may not get a full understanding of makes that artist really who they are in their expression, so we really wanted to probe deeply. So everybody has at least two works of art, but many artists have 5,6,7."

Many of the artists work in mixed media: from paint, to computer, inks, oils, sculptures, collages, different materials and much more.

"Using abstraction to talk about how the world can be communicated in ways that are emotional and intellectual and probing and discovering," Fullerton said.

The exhibition features the work of Dorothy Hood prominently.

"What she [Dorothy] did in her life, we really took a cue from. She was a painter, but she also traveled to Mexico, she made paintings, very surrealistic, dream-like drawings."

Fullerton adds that what also makes the exhibitions special, is that it's the launching exhibition for celebrating the museum's 50th anniversary.

“We’re very happy that the community can come out and visit their art museum and see this celebratory exhibition, and that we have it for a nice long run."

Happening this upcoming Thursday (Feb. 17) is the museum's "Third Thursdays" where attendees can enjoy the museum for free.

To learn more about upcoming events and exhibitions hosted by the AMST, click here.

