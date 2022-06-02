Nueces Constables asking... R U Ok?

This program helps to check up on our senior citizens and other folks who live alone to make sure they aren't forgotten.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Nueces County Constables Office Precinct 2 is making sure senior citizens and those who live alone aren't forgotten. All it takes is a simple phone call to help prevent tragedy.

The halls of Grace Community Church were buzzing, and so was Constable Jason McCahan of Nueces County Precinct 2 about the R-U OK Program.

It's a free program that lets you set up a prearranged time for participants to get a regular phone call checking in on their welfare. It's just a simple question, "Are you okay?"

All they need is a yes, and you can go on your day.

"Lets them know that people are thinking about them, whether it's their birthday Valentine's Day Christmas, you know, lets them know that people still care about them." said Officer McCahan.

This free program not only lifts the spirits of the elderly community, it also supports those with dementia, Alzheimer's, and other mental health disabilities with this weekly phone call.

"We ask them, Are you okay? And if they say yes, we simply move on to the next person." Explained Officer McCahan. "And if they need help, then we assess to see what services need to be, whether it's EMS, whether it's just a deputy driving over there and check if they're okay… "

Some residents like pastor Brandon Cunningham know the impact that a program like this makes especially for mature family members that live out of town.

His parents, who live up north, participate in a similar program.

"Sometimes we just don't have time we have kids and work and everything going on." Said Cunningham. "This is a really good program for people that maybe don't have family near or family that's busy. Somebody should check on them once or twice a week and just make everybody feel better."

The program gives family members peace of mind about those who may not be in a position to help themselves.

"I think it just speaks to the heart of what the constable is trying to do. And what we want to do as churches is be the community check on each other just take care of each other. That's all it's really about."

The R-U OK Program helps to ensure that some of our most vulnerable community members don't get left behind.

