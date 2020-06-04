NUECES COUNTY, Texas — Today Governor Abbott announced the state's partnership with care.com, an online program that helps families find caregivers for their kids.

The program is offering 90 days of free, premium access to their services, which allow for parents who are still working on the front line, easier access to child care. it also will allow for prospective caregivers to have fees waived, which could help the many people being laid off during this time.

"The people who are really in need are front line workers, obviously there's an urgent need for those people to be able to go to work today," Product Officer, Tricia Han said. "Through this program we want to give them the peace of mind knowing that their families back home are still well cared for."

Han says they are honored to be able to help essential workers in a time like now.

