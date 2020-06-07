Padre Island National Seashore now offering digital entrance passes

"We want to help reduce entrance waiting time so you can get to the beach as quickly as possible."

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — If you're visiting Padre Island National Seashore, you can now purchase digital entrance passes.

The ability to purchase the passes started July 2. You can buy a digital entrance passes for annual, seven-day and one-day park entry by going online to Recreation's website.

“As always, we want to remind visitors that the revenue from camping, entrance, and boat ramp fees is used to improve facilities, infrastructure and visitor services," said Padre Island National Seashore Superintendent Eric Brunnemann.