Pamela, Danny, and Yuliette could be the 'Perfect Addition' to your family this week

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Pamela, Danny, and Yuliette are three very bonded siblings who, are very social children and make friends very easily.

Pamela who is 17, is the big sister, who enjoys helping her younger siblings, as she will often help them clean their rooms, so they can have extra time to play.

Danny who is 12, says he enjoys riding his bike almost every day, despite what the weather might be outside.

The children all love listening to music and singing, Yuliette, who is the youngest at 11, is usually the one to add the dance moves into their songs.

Together, they all enjoy spending time outdoors and with each other.

Pamela, Danny and Yuliette will benefit from a family who is understanding and patient. The children would like to have parents who are loving and supportive of their goals.

The children wanted to include a message to their future family; “We want to be adopted by a family who will love us no matter what. We would love to have parents that are caring and patient. We would also like to have a family pet”. Pamela says she would like to have a cat, and Danny & Yuliette agree they would like to have a dog, as a family pet.

They will do well in a family that is active, outgoing, and can keep them busy with activities. If you think you could be a forever family for this sibling group or another Texas child, please contact the department at 1-800-233-3405, for more information about adoption or visit here where the schedule of adoption information meetings for Texas are posted.

Basic Requirements

The prospective foster/adoptive parents may be single or married and must:

be at least 21 years of age, financially stable, and responsible mature adults,

complete an application (staff will assist you, if you prefer),

share information regarding their background and lifestyle,

provide relative and non-relative references,

show proof of marriage and/or divorce (if applicable),

agree to a home study which includes visits with all household members,

allow staff to complete a criminal history background check and an abuse/neglect check on all adults in the household, and

attend free training to learn about issues of abused and neglected children.

