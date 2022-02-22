Parents gather outside Calallen Middle School to protest growing bullying problem

With rates of abuse on the rise among student bodies, these parents in Calallen have had enough.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Officials say it's district policy to investigate every time a report on bullying is made. But to these parents, not enough is being done.

They gathered in front of Calallen Middle School early Tuesday morning to protest the rise of abuse among the student body.

Christi Payne's twelve year old son is scared to walk to class. He told his mother that the situation has gotten so bad... That he's considered ending his life.

We spoke with Payne about what drove her to action. "I finally had to do something, when my kid told me he didn't want to live anymore," she told us. "I had to take action."

Christi and a few other parents came out to speak up for those who have been silenced by bullies.

"It's just hard, like he's my... he's my baby, and I know he's not innocent, I know he's not innocent, he's had his issues too. But for him to feel like he doesn't want to live anymore because people are making him feel like he's ugly, or he's not good enough, or he's worthless it's awful."

Parents like Megan Unterbrink feel that child suicide has become all too common.

She says that "as Christians, we're called to help people. And I figured I could, as a Catholic, I could pray at home, or I could come up here and be here might help more than simply praying for her and every other family that's dealing with this."

Melanie Mokuiki, a former Calallen Wildcat herself, lost her best friend to suicide because of bullying.

"I don't even have a child that goes to Cal Allen anymore." Mokuiki told us, "I'm just here because it was something that I I believe these kids don't... They don't need to go through it."

In addition to parents, we spoke with Calallen Superintendent Emily Lorenz about what the district is doing to help prevent bullying at school. She sad:

"At Calallen Middle School, students attend assemblies regarding anti-bullying twice per year. In addition, we have a character education program that addresses bullying. The campus also utilizes PRIDE, a student leadership group to educate other students regarding anti-bullying measures."

Lorenz says the district also uses an online system for students, and even parents, to report claims of bullying. If a bullying report is made using the online system, it immediately notifies campus administration and the superintendent.

For parents like Christi Payne, this could make all the difference in the world.

"I wish someone would have done this for me when I was younger for what I'm doing with my kid now, so hopefully it's the right thing."

