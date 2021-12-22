x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
People

Watch | Heroic firefighter pulls Georgia woman out of burning car

The first responder broke the rear window of the woman's vehicle before pulling her to safety.

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. — A woman was trapped inside a burning car Tuesday morning, Chatham Emergency Services reported. As smoke filled the parkway, a volunteer firefighter took action.

A car fire erupted on Truman Parkway in Chatham County, Georgia on Tuesday morning. The driver was trapped inside the vehicle while waiting for emergency services to arrive.

Chatham Fire Volunteer Luke Culleny was first on scene. Culleny approached the burning vehicle, broke the car's rear window and pulled the woman to safety. 

The heroic moment was even caught on camera. Chatham Emergency Services has since shared the footage on social media for all to see.

Watch this raw video of a rescue this morning by Chatham Fire Volunteer Luke Culleny on Truman Parkway. A woman was trapped in her burning car and unable to escape. Firefighter Culleny approached the flames and broke out the rear window pulling her to safety before an engine arrived. Well done!! #firefighterlife

Posted by Chatham Emergency Services on Tuesday, December 21, 2021

Related Articles

In Other News

Fact-checking questions about the #freebritney movement and what is a conservatorship