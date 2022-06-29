Flour Bluff head volleyball coach named Coach of the Week by Texas Volleyball Insiders

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Congratulations are in order for Flour Bluff Volleyball Coach Kara Wallace, who was named Coach of the Week by Texas Volleyball Insiders!
Under Wallace's wing, the Flour Bluff High School varsity volleyball team is off to a 22-6 start this season.
In 2020, the Lady Hornets went undefeated in the district and were district champions under Wallace. In 2021, the Lady Hornets went 34-6 on the season and 13-3 in district play.
Wallace has been with FBHS for 13 seasons.
Congratulations, Coach Wallace!
More from 3News on KIIITV.com:
- 'They are felony charges': Beeville teen locked up for making prank call to 911 about a school threat
- 'Not a non-stop yet': Corpus Christi airport now has direct, but not non-stop, flights to Denver
- Mosquito problems plague normally busy outdoor seating areas at Port Aransas restaurants
- 'Decades of neglect': How Corpus Christi leaders are responding to awful street conditions
- At least five incidents of guns on school campuses in the Coastal Bend this school year so far
- Corpus Christi program that serves people with special needs has equipment stolen
Want to send us a news tip?
Put your name and contact information below so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.
If you do not have a photo/video to submit, just click "OK" to skip that prompt.