Flour Bluff head volleyball coach named Coach of the Week by Texas Volleyball Insiders

Under Wallace's wing, the Lady Hornets are off to a 22-6 start this season.
Credit: KIII

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Congratulations are in order for Flour Bluff Volleyball Coach Kara Wallace, who was named Coach of the Week by Texas Volleyball Insiders!

Under Wallace's wing, the Flour Bluff High School varsity volleyball team is off to a 22-6 start this season.

In 2020, the Lady Hornets went undefeated in the district and were district champions under Wallace. In 2021, the Lady Hornets went 34-6 on the season and 13-3 in district play.  

Wallace has been with FBHS for 13 seasons.

Congratulations, Coach Wallace!

