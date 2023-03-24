Happy Birthday, Kitty O'Neil! Late Corpus Christi native, stuntwoman featured as Friday's Google Doodle

O'Neil, who was given the nickname "the fastest woman in the world," would be 77 today and is being honored by Google.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — American stuntwoman and Corpus Christi native Kitty O'Neil, known as "the fastest woman in the world," would have turned 77 today and the current Google Doodle honors her accomplishments.

The doodle, illustrated by Washington DC-based deaf guest artist Meeya Tjiang, celebrates legendary American stuntwoman, daredevil, and rocket-powered vehicle driver who was deaf since childhood, according to the Google description.

Kitty O’Neil was born on March 24, 1946 in Corpus Christi, Texas to a Cherokee mother and an Air Force father. She went through a series of illnesses that caused her to become deaf.

In 1976, O’Neil was crowned “the fastest woman alive” after speeding across the Alvord Desert at 512.76 MPH.

"She drove a rocket-powered car called the Motivator and surpassed the previous women’s land-speed record by almost 200 mph," Google wrote.

O'Neil was also a stuntwoman for Lynda Carter on one episode of Wonder Woman in 1979.