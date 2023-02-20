Family members say the prolific business magnate died on Sunday, surrounded by loved ones.

SAN ANTONIO — The founder of Red McCombs Automotive Group, Billy Joe "Red" McCombs, has passed away, his family announced on Monday.

They said the multi-industry business magnate died peacefully on Sunday, surrounded by loved ones.

His family sent KENS 5 a detailed statement on his life, outlining the positive impact he made not only in the San Antonio community, but across the Lone Star State, and beyond.

"While growing his car dealership empire, which would later reach more than 60 stores, Red and his family fell in love with San Antonio. It became home for them and would be for the remainder of his life," they said.

It outlines the joy he had for giving back, detailing the generous donation of $50 million to The University of Texas. Beyond the business school, Red helped fund a brand-new softball stadium and the north end zone at DKR-Texas Memorial Stadium, both named in his honor.

"Beyond his notable major gifts, McCombs has given tens of millions to numerous San Antonio organizations; it all started by seeing the joy that came from giving to others during the Great Depression...Red’s legacy will continue as the current and future generations of the McCombs family carry the torch and execute the vision he laid out," they wrote.

