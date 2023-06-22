'A true servant': Bee County law enforcement officer, Sgt. Robert Meakins, dies after illness

Sheriff Southmayd said Sergeant Robert Meakins "will be missed dearly by those who knew him personally and through his dedicated service to law enforcement."

BEEVILLE, Texas — The Bee County Sheriff's Office announced the death of one of their sergeants Wednesday.

Sergeant Robert Meakins, 63, died in a San Antonio hospital following an issue with his heart, the department said.

"He will be missed dearly by those who knew him personally and through his dedicated service to law enforcement," a post by the department said. "Your life was a blessing, your memory a treasure. You are loved beyond words, and we miss you beyond measure."

Meakins worked with us here at 3NEWS often.

"Bob was such a great guy to work with from my perspective as a journalist," 3NEWS MSJ Michael Gibson said. "I would talk or text with him on a regular basis. He will be missed because he loved police work and would always try and help me get my story. Thanks Bob."

Meakins' son wrote about his father's health complications and asked for help with funeral expenses in this GoFundMe.

"Unfortunately, we were not prepared for the financial burden that comes with funeral costs, flights, & hotels for his kids, brothers, and parents," Joshua Meakins wrote. "He was a true servant to the Bee county community and surrounding areas. He was in law enforcement since 1999 with 20 years in corrections prior and had no intention of retiring anytime soon. He was a loving and giving man & Im (sic) going to miss him for the rest of my life. "