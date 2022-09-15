x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
People

Silver Alert issued for missing Ingleside man

He is believed to be driving a black Chevrolet Malibu with TX license plate KFB7805.
Credit: Ingleside PD

INGLESIDE, Texas — The Ingleside Police Department has issued a Silver Alert for a missing 71-year-old man. 

Robert Gage was last seen leaving his Ingleside house on Wednesday morning around 8 a.m., officials said. He is believed to be driving a black Chevrolet Malibu with TX license plate KFB7805.

Anyone with information about Gage is asked to contact the Ingleside Police Department at 361-776-2531.

Credit: Ingleside PD

Related Articles

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Want to send us a news tip?

Put your name and contact information below so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.

If you do not have a photo/video to submit, just click "OK" to skip that prompt.

Paid Advertisement

More Videos

In Other News

Beloved Port Aransas fishing guide remembered by community after tragic accident

Before You Leave, Check This Out