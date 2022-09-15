Silver Alert issued for missing Ingleside man

He is believed to be driving a black Chevrolet Malibu with TX license plate KFB7805.

INGLESIDE, Texas — The Ingleside Police Department has issued a Silver Alert for a missing 71-year-old man.

Robert Gage was last seen leaving his Ingleside house on Wednesday morning around 8 a.m., officials said. He is believed to be driving a black Chevrolet Malibu with TX license plate KFB7805.

Anyone with information about Gage is asked to contact the Ingleside Police Department at 361-776-2531.

