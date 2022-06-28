Kegan is full of creativity and personality. He is looking for a forever family.

Meet Kegan, an 11-year-old who loves to entertain himself and those around him with his creativity & personality. To learn about adoption call 1-800-233-3405.

Example video title will go here for this video

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Meet Kegan, an eleven year old who loves to entertain himself and those around him with his creativity & personality.

As a ball of energy, he finds joy in staying active, whether its running or walking outside, as he loves being in the open air, as being outdoors brings him warmth and happiness.

Kegan has a great appetite, and like most children, he has a sweet tooth for candies and chips. One of his favorite foods is chicken nuggets.

An ideal family for Kegan would be one with parents who could be very attentive to him, and spend a lot of one -on-one time with him, helping him to develop his life skills as he grows up. But most importantly a family who will love him forever.

If you think you could be Kegan’s forever family or for another Texas child, please contact the department at 1-800-233-3405, for more information about adoption or visit here where you can also find a schedule of online public information meetings where you can learn more about the foster/adoption program.

Basic Requirements

The prospective foster/adoptive parents may be single or married and must:

be at least 21 years of age, financially stable, and responsible mature adults,

complete an application (staff will assist you if you prefer),

share information regarding their background and lifestyle,

provide relative and non-relative references,

show proof of marriage and/or divorce (if applicable),

agree to a home study which includes visits with all household members,

allow staff to complete a criminal history background check and an abuse/neglect check on all adults in the household, and

attend free training to learn about issues of abused and neglected children.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Want to send us a news tip?

Put your name and contact information below so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.