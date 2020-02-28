KINGSVILLE, Texas — A College Student found out his DNA was exactly what a 25-year-old Luekemia patient desperately needed.

One day in 2017 when Carlos Gonzalez was on his way to class when he was approached by GenCure and 'Be The Match'.

"They said 'hey do you have a small minute to save a life?' And I was like 'How can one minute save a life? What are you talking about?" said Gonzalez.

Carlos signed up to be a Marrow Donor. Fast forward to Summer of 2019, he got a call that he didn't expect.

"Guys, I'm going to need a minute. Kind of went away from my friends for a bit to have that conversation."

Carlos says he was all in from the moment he was needed.

"Right then and there, I just told the person 'yes I want to do this and send me all the information that I need to know"

Carlos went through the procedure in November...and hopes one day to come face to face with the woman he helped.

"But I have been praying for her and I have been asking that God would be able to use what was taken from my body and put into hers." Said Gonzalez.

A little pinch goes a long way...Carlos says if he can do it, anyone can and should.

"Three to four hours in comparison to a whole life. It's incomparable and i never thought I could do something like this."

