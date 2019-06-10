CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Many churches across America recognized the 'Feast of Saint Francis of Assisi’ on Friday, October 4. Saint Francis is known for his connection to animals and nature.

People lined up outside of All Saints' Episcopal Church accompanied by their four-legged friends to take part in the pet blessings drive-thru on Friday.

Many community members also stopped by the church and donated animal food that will go towards a local animal shelter.

The All Saints' Episcopal Church continued the blessings and held a service to celebrate animals great and small. The Annual Pet Blessing service was held Sunday, October 6th at 10:30 am.

Many people consider their pets as family, so participating in this event was imperative.

For more information on the All Saints' Episcopal Church visit their website at https://www.allsaints-cc.org/