CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Every day on KIII First Edition, meet the pet of the day from a local shelter or animal rescue group in Corpus Christi.

This week on Paws for Pets, Three News Anchor Kristin Diaz visited Peewee's Pet Adoption located on 1307 Saratoga Blvd.

Peewee's adopts their animals through their shelter 7 days a week from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. No appointment is necessary.

The non profit also offers low cost animal medical services through their Madison's Clinic on campus.

All of Peewee's adoptable animals are spayed or neutered and fully vaccinated.

If you are interested in adopting you can contact Peewee's here.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com: