Pets

Adorable pug delights social media users, finds forever home: 'A face only a mother could love'

Lola, a 2.5-year-old pug with -- ahem -- distinctive facial features, appears to have found her forever home.
Credit: Medina County SPCA
2.5-year-old pug Lola recently found her forever home through the Medina County SPCA

MEDINA COUNTY, Ohio — EDITOR'S NOTE: The video above aired on 3News on June 11, 2022. 

A Facebook post by the Medina County SPCA today for potential pet parents said: "looking for a face only a mother could love." 

That may be an unorthodox way to solicit dog adopters, but the pug in question really does have to be seen to be believed. And in this instance, it appears to have worked.  

2-year-old Lola, has quite the distinctive face, with wide-set, bulging eyes and a happy -- if not a bit dazed-looking -- disposition. 

Looking for a face only a mother could love? Boy, do we have a dog for you! This is Lola and she is officially ready for...

Posted by Medina County SPCA on Friday, June 17, 2022

Less than an hour after the post, which now boasts over 200 comments and nearly 250 shares, went live, the SPCA told 3News that Lola had already found a new home. 

While Lola may now be off the market, there are plenty of pets in need of homes.

 Those interested in any of the SPCA's other furry friends are invited to visit the Medina County SPCA, 8790 Guilford Rd in Seville, from 12-4 p.m. today or any other day during operating hours. 

Credit: Medina County SPCA
Lola, whom the Medina County SPCA told 3News found a forever home just an hour after her photos were posted to Facebook, smiles for the camera.

