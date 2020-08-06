CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi Animal Care Services relies on the community to adopt and foster both dogs and cats from their facility.

Corpus Christi Animal Care Services, located at 2626 Holly Rd, had a rescue group from Austin take in five dogs on Friday, June 5.

Officials from the Corpus Christi Animal Care Services work with local rescue groups from the Coastal Bend area as well on a regular basis and depend heavily on social media to place their animals into loving homes.

According to a post from the CCACS, a stray dog by the name of Biscuit is currently seeking a loving family.

Here is Biscuit's story:

"Biscuit was brought in by an officer as a stray dog in need of help on 05/29/20. A citizen reported that she was abandoned near their property and that the neighborhood kids were being mean to her. Biscuit is very scared and unsure about people and even other dogs. She has not shown any aggression toward our staff or when meeting new dogs, even though she has starting barking defensively while in her kennel and when she passes by the other dog's kennels. A shelter environment can be hard on a dog like Biscuit who has clearly had a hard life and needs to learn to trust humans. We hope to place her in an adoptive home or rescue that can be patient with her while she comes out of her shell and learns to trust. Biscuit is aged at 1 year of age, has tested below limits for heartworms, and does have some hair loss but has been diagnosed as Demodex mange which is very treatable and not contagious," stated a Facebook post from the Corpus Christi Animal Care Services.

If you are interested in meeting Biscuit, please contact ccacsrescues@cctexas.com or 361-826-4633/06

