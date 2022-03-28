Protect your pet: county offering low-cost rabies vaccine clinics

Nueces County Animal Services are offering $9 rabies vaccination clinics to area residents this upcoming weekend.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — This weekend is the perfect time to get your pet protected against a serious threat: rabies.

For the 34th year in a row, Nueces County Animal Services is sponsoring low cost rabies vaccine clinics in the outlying communities of Bishop, Agua Dulce, Banquete, Driscoll & Bluntzer.

Coastal bend residents can get their pets vaccinated against rabies for only $9. Other vaccines are available upon request for an additional charge.

Clinics will be held Saturday Apr. 2 in Bishop and Driscoll, and Sunday Apr. 3 in Bluntzer.

Saturday:

Bishop Community Center, 102 West Joyce, 9:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.

Driscoll Community Center, 200 Navarro Avenue, 1:00 - 4:00 p.m.

Sunday:

Bluntzer Fire Station, Corner of FM 666 & FM 624, 10:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m.

A licensed veterinarian will be on scene to administer all vaccines. For more information, you can contact Nueces County Animal Services at 361-387-5701.

For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Want to send us a news tip?

Put your name and contact information below so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.