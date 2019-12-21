THOMPSON, Ohio — A family's beloved dog, who is also is adored by those who stay at the Thompson/Grand River Valley KOA Holiday in Geauga County, is safe thanks to firefighters who sprang into action on Friday.

According to the KOA Holiday's Facebook page, Shiloh the dog found herself stuck in in the middle of a pond with thin ice near the edges. There was no clear way for her to get out and no way for the family to get to her.

They contacted the Thompson and Montville Fire Departments. Rescuers were able to get Shiloh off the ice safely.

"She wouldn't be here without their help! Sorry for having to call but thank you for everything you did. Leash for her," wrote the KOA owners.

This is Shiloh's picture on the KOA Holiday Facebook page:

Thompson/Grand River Valley KOA

We're glad that she's going to be there to greet campers for more seasons to come!