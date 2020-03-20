NUECES COUNTY, Texas — They said they had to stop bringing cats and dogs to businesses to do pet therapy because of precautions taken to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus, but this didn't stop them. Instead they were inspired.

Since then, every day after 3 p.m. the Humane Society goes live on their Facebook page and features a furry friend.

Sharon Ray, Executive Director of the Gulf Coast Humane Society said their views grow every time they go live. She said it gives viewers an opportunity to take a breath and remember everything will be okay.

"I think our minds are so busy and so stressed out right now and our daily routine is interrupted so we're giving you a new routine for a few days while the kids are at home," Ray said. "This gives you some time to decompress and have fun."

The Humane Society said they will be going Facebook Live until they can resume face-to-face pet therapy.