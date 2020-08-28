Gulf Coast Humane Society holding a drive-thru low-cost clinic for pets this Saturday morning

This is a drive-thru event and organizers say they will only take the first 50 pets, so you must arrive early.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Gulf Coast Humane Society staff wants to remind the community about their low-cost, drive-thru clinic taking place at their facility, located at 3118 Cabaniss Parkway.

The Low-Cost Clinic is coming up on Saturday, August 29th from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

This is a drive-thru event and organizers say they will only take the first 50 pets, so you must arrive early.

Numerous health care needs for your pets will be available at this event including vaccinations, preventative medications, and spay/neuter appointments.

Officials from the Gulf Coast Humane Society assured, "We look forward to servicing you and your pets' medical needs!"

PLEASE NOTE 2020 PRICING:

DHPP Booster Shot $10.00

De- Worming $5.00

Rabies Shot $10.00

Microchip $20.00

A heartworm test is free with the purchase of 6-month heartworm prevention for $20 to $30, depending on weight.

Spay/neuter appointments available for $50 for dogs under 50lbs., $75 for dogs 51-100lbs., $100 for dogs over 100lbs., and $40 for cats.

For more info, call GCHS at 361-225-0845