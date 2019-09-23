CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — If you are looking to get an update on your pet's health, there's an upcoming clinic that can help you out.

The Gulf Coast Humane Society will be holding a low-cost clinic for the first 150 pets that get there. Services include de-worming, rabies and heartworm tests. Pet owners can also buy a six-month supply of heartworm prevention.

The low-cost clinic will be held from 9-11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 28, at the Gulf Coast Humane Society, located at 3118 Cabaniss Road.

Free services will also be offered to those with proof of government assistance.

