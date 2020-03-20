NUECES COUNTY, Texas — The Gulf Coast Humane Society has begun something called Virtual Pet Therapy telling 3News they use their very own adoptable pets to not only spread some love, but also in hopes of getting them adopted.

The Humane Society said there haven't been as many people adopting their pups and kittens lately. They are open and accepting customers, but only online.

"Adoptions still need to happen. Bringing an animal into your house is not going to affect anything," said Sharon Ray, Executive Director of the Gulf Coast Humane Society. "Certainly how you go about getting that animal could, so that's why we're making it as virtual as possible and limiting human contact. We're doing social distancing as best as possible."

If you are interested in adopting a pet from the Humane Society message them on Facebook or give them a call at 361-225-0845.