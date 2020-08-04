CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — People Assisting Animal Control (PAAC) will be holding a pet food pantry open to help those in need of pet food. Residents can show up and take a number in their car at the PAAC Wellness Clinic (5804 Ayers St Corpus Christi, Texas 78415).

Once their number is called PAAC will give them two weeks of food based on the weight of the pet and how many pets they have.

Requirements:

You must be 18 years or older.

Must have proof of residence in Corpus Christi.

Provide either a government issued photo ID or a utility bill if the address on the ID is not within the City of Corpus Christi.

Organizers say they'll be doing this for however long they'll need to while supplies last on the days and times listed there on your screen.

PAAC is also looking for donations if you are able to help out in any way please contact them at 361-248-2009.

