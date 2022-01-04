Low cost pet vaccination clinics will be held this weekend

On Saturday, there will be clinics set up at the Bishop Community Center and the Driscoll Community Center. Sunday, they will be at the Bluntzer Fire Station.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Area leaders are continuing their efforts to get pets vaccinated against rabies.

This weekend, they will continue their series of low cost rabies vaccine clinics in the Coastal Bend.

Saturday, April 2, there will be clinics set up at the Bishop Community Center and the Driscoll Community Center. On Sunday, April 3, a clinic will be open at the Bluntzer Fire Station.

These clinics are all available to anyone who would like to have their pets vaccinated, and are sponsored by Nueces County Animal Services.

