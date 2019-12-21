CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Nueces County Animal Services held a very successful Home for the Holidays three-day adoption event that came to end on Friday, December 20.

Staff and volunteers at the Nueces County Animal Services cleared the kennels.

Although, there is one dog that did not get a home. Volunteers have named the last remaining dog Jedi, and hope that he will be adopted on Monday by a loving family.

There are two dogs that the Nueces County Animal Services hope their owners will reclaim, but if not, then those too need forever homes.

There are also two cats needing adoption, and staff says the cats are best suited as barn cats

“Nueces County Animal Services’ Home for the Holidays Adoption Event was a huge success but at other shelters in the viewing area, have not been so lucky - they are full and unfortunately will have to euthanize for space if these animals don’t find homes before Christmas, “ said Lisa Bockholt, Volunteer Live-Release Coordinator for Nueces County Animal Services.

Nueces County Animal Services would like to thank the public and the media for all its help promoting their Home for the Holidays Adoption event.

Now, they would like to ask the public’s support in helping the other shelters who are all full and have so many animals needing homes this Christmas!

Experts say that there are five Animal Control facilities throughout this area - 4 within the boundaries of Nueces County, and 1 in adjacent Kleberg County.

Nueces County is a large geographical area, so the County operates a facility to cover the county’s outlying rural areas. There are incorporated towns/cities within the County (Corpus Christi being the largest), and each of these has its own government structure with a Mayor, City Hall-Council, Local Police, etc.

Many citizens think that the only animal shelter is located at 2626 Holly Rd, but there are many others.

The Nueces County shelter, plus the city of Robstown Shelter, plus the City of Bishop Shelter, and then the City of Kingsville (which is in Kleberg County) has a shelter.



That is a total of 5 facilities in less than 45 minutes of one another, filled with dogs and cats.



If you leave Kingsville Shelter and drive north on Highway 77, you are at Bishop Shelter in 7 to 10 minutes.



If you leave Bishop Shelter and drive to Robstown City Shelter that’s 15 minutes up the road.



Leaving Robstown Animal Shelter and literally driving 5 minutes across Highway 77, will get you to Nueces County Shelter (also located in Robstown)

and from there you go east on 44 and are into Corpus Christi.



The Kingsville Animal Facility, better known as, Kingsville-Kleberg County Health Department Animal Control Care Center is located at 3415 N FM 1355

Kingsville TX and their contact number is (361) 592-3324.



They are open today, Saturday, Dec. 21 from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.



Regular business hours are Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.



Of course, there will be holiday closings this coming week for the Christmas Holiday, so people can adopt today from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. and Monday, Dec. 23.

