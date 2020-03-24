NUECES COUNTY, Texas — For those folks staying home because of the threat of the coronavirus, it might be a good time to get your animal vaccinations up-to-date.

That was part of the message that the People Assisting Animal Control (PAAC) organization was hoping to get out to the public today.

The group offers low-cost animal services like vaccinations, but now they're doing that job with social distancing in mind.

"We're not letting anyone in our buildings and we're taking the animals and taking them to our veterinarians we are keeping our social distancing we are in gloves and sanitizing in between people coming in for refills were doing the same thing giving them a ticket," Cheryl Martinez said.

