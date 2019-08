CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — This week on Paws for Pets, Kristin Diaz visits The Cattery Cat Shelter.

Tuesday's featured cat is Thalia who is 4 months old and very friendly.

The Cattery is an open cage, no-kill shelter. The organization also owns a mobile animal clinic and a thrift store where proceeds benefit the shelter.

If you are interested in adopting or fostering, contact them today.