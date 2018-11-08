Corpus Christi (Kiii News) — Kristin Diaz stopped by Peewee's Pet Adoption during this edition of Paws for Pets to introduce us to Abuelita or Granny. Abuelita is a little older, but is so sweet. She's about 7 or 8 year old Chihuahua.

If you would like to adopt Abuelita, stop by Peewee's Pet Adoption for more information.

