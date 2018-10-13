Corpus Christi (Kiii News) — Little Alex is about 6 weeks old and is so adorable! Alex is up for adoption and is a fluffy fellow. He was rescued by People Assisting Animal Control or PAAC. He will be neutered by the time he gets adopted,and he will be nice and healthy and ready to take home. Alex will be a great addition for any family. For more information on how to adopt Alex call (361) 248-2009.

