Corpus Christi (Kiii News) — Our Kristin Diaz stopped by PeeWee's Pet Adoption to talk about heart worms in dogs. Corky had heart worms at one time. He is now fully recovered and is looking for a great owner. Corky is a 5 year old Corgi mix. Call the shelter at (361) 888-4141 to find out how you can take him home.

