Corpus Christi (Kiii News) — Kristin Diaz introduces us to Firecracker in this edition of Paws for Pets. Firecracker is estimated to be between four to five months old and is a rottweiler and lab mix.

She has big paws so she is expected to be a big dog when fully grown. Firecracker also has the personality to match her name.

If you are interested in adopting Firecracker, head over to the Gulf Coast Humane Society to learn more.

