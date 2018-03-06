In this edition of Paws for Pets, meet Guy Diamond. Guy Diamond is a little kitty cat which was named after a character from the movie, Trolls. Guy Diamond was born in a foster home and is looking for a forever family. You can learn more about the foster program on June 9th.

The Gulf Coast Humane Society is hosting a baby shower on that day to inform the public about their foster program and how you can help out. You are welcome to bring gifts to the shower. For more information call (361) 225-0845.

