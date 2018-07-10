Corpus Christi (Kiii News) — In this edition of Paws for Pets, Kristin Diaz stopped by Peewee's Pet Adoption to introduce us to a happy pit bull named Happy!

Happy has been with the shelter for a while and is patiently waiting for his forever home. Happy is about 10 years old and is a good boy.

If you are interested in adoption, make sure there isn't a breed restriction at your rental property or with your homeowners association.

For more information on Happy or the other pets up for adoption, call Peewee's at (361) 888-4141.

