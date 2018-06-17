Our Kristin Diaz introduces us to three little kitty cats in today's Paws for Pets segment. They are all siblings and are looking to go home with you. The three are being fostered by People Assisting Animal Control or PAAC. Harbor, Marlin, and Zale are all looking for a good home once they are ready for adoption. While PAAC is not a shelter, they do take in animals from animal control only. They also offer a variety of low cost animal services such as spaying or neutering. Contact PAAC for more information.

