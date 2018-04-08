Corpus Chrsiti (Kiii News) — Kristin Diaz introduces us to two kittens named Heart and Soul that are up for adoption at the Cattery Cat Shelter. Heart is outgoing and Soul is a little more laid back.

The kittens are about 9 weeks old. The two first came to the shelter very sick, but have fully recovered. If you would like to learn more about adopting these two kittens, go to www.thecatterycc.org.

