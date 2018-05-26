In this edition of Paws for Pets, Kristin Diaz introduces us to Jake. Jake is currently up for adoption at Peewee's. Unfortunately Jake thought he found his forever home, however after being adopted, his new owner learned she was allergic to Jake and had to return him. See if your family would be a good fit for Jake. Learn more by watching the video.

