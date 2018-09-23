Corpus Christi (Kiii News) — Kristin Diaz stopped by the Gulf Coast Humane Society to introduce us to Jupiter. Jupiter is a lab-mix who has some adorable floppy ears. He's sweet, but he also has a lot of energy, so he's not going to be a couch potato. He would fit in with an active family who likes trips to the park or other types of outdoor activities. For more information on how to adopt Jupiter or all of the rest of the dogs and cats at the Gulf Coast Humane Society, give them a call at (361) 225-0845.

