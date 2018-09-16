Corpus Christi (Kiii News) — Kailey is a sweet kitty that was rescued from animal control. She is up to date with her vaccines and has been spayed. The cost is just $15! She will be at Petco if you are wanting a new companion. If you would like to adopt her, call PAAC for more information at (361) 248-2009.

Stay connected with 3News for the latest news, sports, and weather. Download the KIII-TV 3News app now.

Have an idea for a story? Send news tips to news@kiiitv.com, and visit us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram!

© 2018 KIII