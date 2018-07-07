Corpus Christi (Kiii News) — Keanu and his brothers were found on the streets before being brought to the Cattery. The cats ended up being fostered until they were big enough to be taken to the shelter. The Cattery can not take kittens until they are 8 weeks old. If you are interested in adopting Keanu or learning more about fostering a kitten, give the Cattery a call today at (361) 854-6369.

