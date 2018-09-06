In this edition of Paws for Pets, we stopped by The Cattery Cat Shelter which will be getting a new home. A new shelter is being built so the organization can expand and help more animals. The shelter gives a second chance to cats and kittens who need a loving home. The shelter also offers low cost services. We also got to meet Marciela who is about 3 years old. She is a little shy but loves to purr and cuddle.

Stay connected with 3News for the latest news, sports, and weather. Download the KIII-TV 3News app now.

Have an idea for a story? Send news tips to news@kiiitv.com, and visit us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram!

© 2018 KIII